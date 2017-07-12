Midfielder Jack Cork rejoins Burnley from Swansea

Jack Cork captained Swansea last season as Paul Clement’s side staved off relegation to finish in 15th position. (Source: Twitter) Jack Cork captained Swansea last season as Paul Clement’s side staved off relegation to finish in 15th position. (Source: Twitter)

Midfielder Jack Cork has rejoined Burnley from Premier League rivals Swansea City on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee, both clubs confirmed on Tuesday.

Cork, 28, had two loan stints at Burnley starting with a three-month spell in 2009-10 and for an entire season during the 2010-11 campaign. He joined Swansea in 2015 and made 83 appearances for the club over two-and-a-half seasons.

“I’ve got some great memories from the year and a half I was here and it’s good to come back and see some old faces,” Cork told Burnley’s website.

“It’s good to come back and try and have another go here, especially in the Premier League. “It’s a new challenge for me and one I’m excited for and I’m looking forward to meeting new people.”

Cork captained Swansea last season as Paul Clement’s side staved off relegation to finish in 15th position.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App