Middlesbrough lacked the quality to survive in Premier League

In Steve Agnew’s nine games in charge, Middlesbrough has earned only six points. (Source: Reuters) In Steve Agnew’s nine games in charge, Middlesbrough has earned only six points. (Source: Reuters)

Dour, defensive and devoid of wins, Middlesbrough is going down. The northeastern team, which was promoted to the Premier League last year, is heading back to the second division after losing to Chelsea.

“Everybody is devastated,” Boro manager Steve Agnew said after Monday’s 3-0 loss at Stamford Bridge. “We’ve worked so hard for a number of years to get back into the Premier League.”

England’s three biggest teams in the region are all in flux. Sunderland is also headed down, while Newcastle has been promoted.

Boro, which lacked quality and investment in the team, started its downward spiral at the end of last year with a winless run that stretched from Dec. 17 and April 26.

Boro manager Aitor Karanka’s 3 seasons in charge came to an end in March when the Spaniard was fired. Agnew was placed in charge but in his nine games to date, Boro has earned only six points.

STICK OR TWIST?

Boro chairman Steve Gibson, a lifelong fan of the club, must now decide whether to appoint Agnew on a permanent basis or bring in a fresh face.

Former Newcastle and Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew is one name linked with the club.

“I don’t think it’s about my situation it’s about the football club,” Agnew said. “We all know it’s a Premier League football club in terms of everything about it, the supporters, the stadium, the training ground, the infrastructure is all there.”

FEWEST WINS/FEWEST GOALS

Boro’s five victories from 36 matches is the least in the Premier League, with last-place Sunderland having six wins despite four fewer points.

Boro has also scored the fewest goals – only 26, an average of 0.72 per game.

Center forward Alvaro Negredo, on-loan from Spanish club Valencia, has managed nine, with Cristthian Stuani and midfielder Marten de Roon next best with four apiece.

LACK OF STAR QUALITY

Karanka was active in the transfer market after securing promotion with a host of players arriving at the club, but none of them were big names.

The Spaniard did bring in some experienced faces, like former Barcelona goalkeeper Victor Valdes, Gaston Ramirez, Brad Guzan and Negredo, but the team lacked real quality.

QUIET JANUARY

Despite the 7 million pound ($9 million) acquisition of striker Rudy Gestede in January, Karanka was frustrated by a lack of signings.

“We need to improve the team, and the club knew a month and a half ago the players that I wanted,” Karanka said in January. “I always said the aim in the transfer window was to improve the squad. At the moment, we haven’t done that. We will be disappointed if nobody else comes in, but I have tried my best.” Gestede scored only once.

POSITIVES

Karanka was not known for his reliance on bringing young players through the system, but he had a solid performer in homegrown defender Ben Gibson.

Dutch midfielder Marten De Roon continued the good impression he made at Serie A club Atalanta with a consistent first season, while the performances of speedy winger Adama Traore, once of Barcelona and who joined from Aston Villa, reportedly had clubs such as Chelsea making inquiries.

