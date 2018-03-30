Michu Batshuayi doubts UEFA cares about racism after case dropped

Michy Batshuayi has alleged that Atlanta fans hurled racist chants against him. Michy Batshuayi has alleged that Atlanta fans hurled racist chants against him.

Borussia Dortmund striker Michy Batshuayi questioned if UEFA cared about tackling racism on Thursday after European soccer’s governing body rejected his complaint that Atalanta fans subjected him to abuse during a Europa League game in Italy.

“LOL. Must be my imagination,” Batshuayi wrote on Twitter after The Associated Press broke the news of the UEFA verdict.

The Belgium international, who is on loan at Dortmund from Chelsea, tweeted after the February game: “2018 and still racists monkey noises in the stands … really?!”

UEFA did not explain why it dropped the charge against Atlanta, announcing only that it decided “to close the disciplinary proceedings opened for racist or discriminatory behavior.” There have been several incidents of racism at matches in Italy this season. “It’s just monkey noise who cares?” Batshuayi tweeted on Thursday. “2018 guys”

UEFA did sanction Atalanta and Dortmund for other offenses by fans at the game. Atalanta was fined 34,000 euros after its fans set off fireworks, threw objects, and blocked a stairwell. German club Dortmund was fined 40,000 euros over the use of fireworks and the hurling of objects by supporters.

