Michael Carrick succeeds Wayne Rooney as Manchester United captain

Wayne Rooney has been replaced by midfielder Michael Carrick as the new Manchester United captain, the Premier League club said in a statement on Tuesday. The development took place after Rooney joined his boyhood club Everton few days back.

The 35-year old Carrick, who has made 459 appearances for United, scoring 24 goals, penned a one-year contract extension in May with the Old Trafford side. He joined the Red Devils from Tottenham in 2006.

His 11 years of service were rewarded with a testimonial at Old Trafford last month. He made 50 appearances under manager Jose Mourinho the last season.

Carrick said that becoming the captain is a huge honour for him. “It feels great and it is such a huge honour to captain such a great club,” Carrick said. “It is my 12th year now and I came as a 25-year old. I never thought I could be here for so long and achieve so much.”

I’m privileged to be captain of this incredible football club @manutd, I love the place and I’ll give everything to achieve more success 🔴 pic.twitter.com/8BbTe9Jqo0 — Michael Carrick (@carras16) 11 July 2017

He said that he would not change as a captain and just be himself. “I will just be myself, you can’t change and it is wrong to come into the role and then suddenly change, shouting and screaming at everyone, telling them what to do.

“I will speak when I need to speak, but I am quite laid back and chilled out really. I will try to lead by example.”

