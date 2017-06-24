Michael Carrick keen on taking it ‘year-by-year’

Manchester United recently hosted the Michael Carrick testimonial at Old Trafford. (Source: Reuters) Manchester United recently hosted the Michael Carrick testimonial at Old Trafford. (Source: Reuters)

Manchester United’s Michael Carrick has no age in mind to call time on his career as he aims to take things year-by-year. The 35-year-old Carrick has played alongside the likes of Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs and hopes to keep going into the late 30s of his career. Carrick joined United in 2006 and since then has made over 450 appearances for the club. He extended his time at the club by a year in May and the upcoming season would make it his 12th season at Manchester United where he’s won five league titles.

“I haven’t got an age in mind really, I need to just take it year by year,” Carrick told Sky Sports. “I said that last year, I said it the year before and I’ll say it again next year too.”

He claimed that there is plenty he’s learnt from Scholes and Giggs, who made 963 and 716 appearances respectively, to increase longevity in football. “I’ve learnt a lot off of Giggsy and the likes of Scholes… I’ve been lucky enough to see that close to waters and I’ve taken things from that and tried to learn from it. It might take me as long as Giggsy, but I’m not too sure,” he said.

United had a fairly decent season in 2016/17 where they won the League Cup and the Europa League but finished sixth in the league – something Carrick believes the club can improve upon. “We’re looking up and we’re looking to achieve something this year and win more trophies. A club like Manchester United needs to be in the Champions League and challenging for that trophy. You want to be playing at the top and challenging the best teams,” he added.

Manchester United begin their pre-season against MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy on July 16.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd