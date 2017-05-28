Michael Carrick delighted with new Manchester United contract

Michael Carrick, signed from Tottenham in June 2006, winning one Champions League and five Premier League titles. (Source: Reuters) Michael Carrick, signed from Tottenham in June 2006, winning one Champions League and five Premier League titles. (Source: Reuters)

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has said he is delighted to be given a new one-year contract that will take him into a 12th season with the club.

Carrick, 35, signed from Tottenham in June 2006, winning one Champions League and five Premier League titles.

He was part of the squad that won the Europa League last week and the trophy will be shown off at his testimonial match next Sunday.

“I am delighted that my journey with this great club is going to continue,” Carrick told the club’s website (www.manchesterunited.com).

