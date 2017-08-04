Latest News

Mexico crush India under 17 5-1 in four-nation tournament

The Indian U-17 team's World Cup preparation suffered a jolt as it crashed to a 1-5 defeat against hosts Mexico in the opening match of the Four-Nation meet, in Mexico on Thursday. Mexico took the lead as early as the 1st minute and doubled the lead in the 23rd minute to go 2-0 into the break.

By: PTI | Mexico | Published:August 4, 2017 12:34 am
Top News

The Indian U-17 team’s World Cup preparation suffered a jolt as it crashed to a 1-5 defeat against hosts Mexico in the opening match of the Four-Nation meet, in Mexico on Thursday. Mexico took the lead as early as the 1st minute and doubled the lead in the 23rd minute to go 2-0 into the break.

In the 53rd minute, India pulled one back after Amarjit Singh converted a spot-kick.

Five minutes later, Mexico regained their two goal advantage. Mexico then had back-to back strikes in the dying moments to complete the rout.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
League Table
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Aug 02, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
27
Zone A - Match 9
FT
27
Match Tied
Aug 02, 201721:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
24
Zone B - Match 10
FT
30
Bengal Warriors beat Telugu Titans (30-24)
Aug 03, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
36
Zone B - Match 11
FT
43
Patna Pirates beat Telugu Titans (43-36)
Aug 04, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 12
Aug 04, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone A - Match 13
Aug 05, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone A - Match 14

Best of Express

I haven't met R Ashwin but am a fan of his variations in Test cricket 