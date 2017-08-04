Mexico crush India under 17 5-1 in four-nation tournament

The Indian U-17 team’s World Cup preparation suffered a jolt as it crashed to a 1-5 defeat against hosts Mexico in the opening match of the Four-Nation meet, in Mexico on Thursday. Mexico took the lead as early as the 1st minute and doubled the lead in the 23rd minute to go 2-0 into the break.

In the 53rd minute, India pulled one back after Amarjit Singh converted a spot-kick.

Five minutes later, Mexico regained their two goal advantage. Mexico then had back-to back strikes in the dying moments to complete the rout.

