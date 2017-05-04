Mexico, Costa Rica and Honduras qualify for FIFA U-17 World Cup

Mexico, Costa Rica and Honduras qualified for the FIFA U-17 World Cup, to be held in India later this year, following the latest action at the CONCACAF U-17 Championship in Panama City. United States are also on the verge of making it to the prestigious event. They just need to avoid a heavy defeat against Cuba on Friday.

Four countries were to qualify for the U-17 World Cup from CONCACAF, the continental football Confederation of North, Central America and the Caribbeans. A lone first-half goal from Jairo Torres was enough for Mexico to beat Panama 1-0. Panama were eliminated, having earlier lost 1-2 to Costa Rica on Monday.

With two teams from each of the three-team groups to advance to India, Mexico and Costa Rica qualified ahead of their match-up tomorrow where they will contest for a spot in the continental final. The other group saw USA secure an impressive 3-0 win over Honduras on the back of a double from Josh Sargent.

Despite the result, Honduras — who beat Cuba 7-1 earlier in the week — collected qualification as they can now finish no lower than second in the group. USA will become the fourth and final CONCACAF side to qualify for India 2017 should they avoid heavy defeat against Cuba on Friday.

Iran, Iraq, Japan and North Korea, besides hosts India have qualified from Asia, while Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Paraguay have done so from South America. New Zealand and New Caledonia will represent Oceania. The qualifying tournament for Europe is underway (May 3-19) in Croatia while the African qualifiers will be held from May 14 to 28 in Gabon.

