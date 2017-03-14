Mexican football reverses ruling that led to referees’ strike

Referees refused to officiate matches after the league didn’t harshly punish two players who shoved officials. Referees refused to officiate matches after the league didn’t harshly punish two players who shoved officials.

The Mexican football federation has toughened a disciplinary ruling against two players after angry referees staged a protest strike over the weekend.

Referees refused to officiate matches after the league didn’t harshly punish two players who shoved officials last week. One player for Club Toluca shoved a referee after an expulsion and a player for the America squad appeared to head-butt another referee after a call.

The referees involved reported both players for “aggression,” which is punished by banning players for up to one year. But the league’s disciplinary committee instead gave the players eight- and 10-match suspensions for the lesser offense of “attempted aggression.”

After the strike, the federation reversed itself and imposed a one-year ban and fines for both players.

Referees announced they were ending the strike.