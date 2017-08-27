Only in Express

Mesut Ozil is an outstandingly skilled boy, says Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp said, "I remember the 3-3 we played against Arsenal here. Without Ozil and Olivier Giroud, we would have won 3-0. One long ball, Giroud gave it to Mesut and it was five players on him, no chance."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp defended Mesut Ozil after Steven Gerrard’s criticism of the German calling him a liability. Klopp, however, thinks of Ozil as an outstandingly skilled boy and could not understand why the 28-year old played is regularly under criticism.

According to a report by Dailymail.co.uk, Klopp said ahead of the clash against Arsenal, “I remember the 3-3 we played against Arsenal here. Without Ozil and Olivier Giroud, we would have won 3-0. One long ball, Giroud gave it to Mesut and it was five players on him, no chance. He is an outstandingly skilled boy.”

“I don’t watch Arsenal often enough to be right to have an opinion about it. If people are not happy with him, I don’t know why. There is no doubt in Germany about the quality of Mesut Ozil. Germany is really blessed with a lot of world-class players in his position and he is a fix in the German national team, so that should be a sign.”

Having scored only one goal in the last 11 matches for Arsene Wenger’s side, Ozil has been under constant criticism. “Jogi Low sticks to the players he is successful with but not when other players offer more so he was always a very, very important player for Germany. He won the World Cup with Germany so I don’t know why people give him the criticism,” said Klopp.

