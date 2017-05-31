Mesut Ozil impressed with Ranveer Singh’s celebration after Arsenal win FA Cup, read what he tweeted

Ranveer Singh posted pictures and videos of himself cheering his favourite club Arsenal from the stands of Wembley stadium. (Source: Twitter) Ranveer Singh posted pictures and videos of himself cheering his favourite club Arsenal from the stands of Wembley stadium. (Source: Twitter)

A Gunner through and through, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh attended the FA Cup final clash between his favourite team Arsenal and Chelsea at the Wembley stadium in London on Saturday.

Ranveer, who was in London for a two-week vacation after suffering a head injury during the shoot of his upcoming movie, posted pictures and videos of himself cheering his favourite club from the stands on his social media account. He said, ” It’s electric out here at Wembley! ?? all set for the final clash!”

It’s electric out here at Wembley! 😍⚡️🙌🏽 all set for the final clash ! ✊🏾🏆#FACupFinals #ARSvCHE pic.twitter.com/CkjUmipHMN — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) 27 May 2017

Such was his enthusiasm at the match and celebration when Arsenal defeated the Blues 2-1 to clinch their third title in four seasons, that Arsenal star Mesut Ozil could not help but take notice of him.

Ozil, who retweeted Ranveer’s video of cheering the Gunners, wrote ‘This guy knows what’s going on!

Arsenal, who failed to book a spot for UEFA Champions League next season after finishing on the fifth position in the Premier League, lifted their 13th title last weekend. It was a decent ending to an otherwise lackluster season for Arsenal, who did not qualify for Champions Trophy for the first time in 20 years.

Alexis Sanchez opened the scoring line in the first half of the match against Premier League winners Chelsea, followed by the winning goal from Aaron Ramsey in the 79th minute.

Manager Arsene Wenger ended the season with the FA Cup despite chants against him getting louder to leave the managing job.

