Liverpool to face Everton in FA Cup third round

Liverpool will host Everton in Merseyside derby in the third round of FA Cup. (File) Liverpool will host Everton in Merseyside derby in the third round of FA Cup. (File)

Liverpool will welcome Merseyside rivals Everton in the FA Cup third round while holders Arsenal face a trip to second-tier Nottingham Forest following Monday’s draw. Premier League leaders Manchester City are at home to Burnley, 12-times winners Manchester United host second-tier Derby County while Chelsea are away at Norwich City.

Brighton & Hove Albion were pulled out of the hat at home to arch-rivals Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough entertain Sunderland in a mouthwatering north-east clash. The third round, to be played from Jan. 5-7, sees teams from the Premier League and second-tier Championship join the competition.

Non-league side AFC Fylde could potentially land a lucrative encounter at top-flight Bournemouth should they upset third-tier pacesetters Wigan Athletic in their second round replay. Fleetwood and Hereford will battle it out in their replay to face 2016 Premier League champions Leicester City.

Struggling West Ham United travel to Shrewsbury Town, who are currently second in England’s third tier.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App