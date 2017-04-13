Meet the ‘new Lionel Messi’

Paulo Dybala is known for his speed, dribbling skills and balance. (Source: Reuters) Paulo Dybala is known for his speed, dribbling skills and balance. (Source: Reuters)

On Tuesday, the football world got a glimpse of what Paulo Dybala could do. His first goal was curled in from the right edge of the six-yard box. The second was from a central position on the edge of the penalty area. Dybala found the bottom left corner.

Dybala is known for his speed, dribbling skills and balance. Due to his positional sense and ability to hold the ball, he is a great asset for any team. He can score as well as create goals and can play in various positions.

Italian legend Roberto Baggio described him as the number 10 of the future, even though he wears the No. 21 jersey for Juve, vacated by Andrea Pirlo.

Apart from his Argentine roots, Dybala also has Polish and Italian blood running through his veins. His grandfather fled Poland during World War II while his maternal grandmother is from Naples. In fact, the footballer acquired Italian citizenship in 2012.

After impressing for hometown club Instituto de Cordoba, he signed a four-year deal with Italian club Palermo in 2012. After scoring 21 foals in 93 matches, Dybala moved to Juventus in 2015 for a five-year deal. He finished the 2015-16 season as Juventus’ top scorer with 23 goals in all competition, 19 in Serie A.

But he has not yet set the international stage ablaze. Dybala made his debut in 2015 in a World Cup qualifier against Paraguay. He was sent off against Uruguay in another World Cup qualifier last year.

Diego Maradona calls Dybala a “phenomenon” while Gonzalo Higuain described him as “looking like Messi.”

His performances of late have prompted interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City, but Dybala has indicated his preference to sign a fresh contract with Juventus.

