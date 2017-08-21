Mauritius face St Kitts and Nevis in second tri-nation game

Led by skipper Kevin Bru, the Mauritian side would need to improve their defence. (Source: File) Led by skipper Kevin Bru, the Mauritian side would need to improve their defence. (Source: File)

After a 1-2 loss to hosts India, Mauritius face another higher-ranked side in St Kitts and Nevis in their second and final league match in the tri-nation tournament in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Mauritius coach Francisco Filho had said that he would like to see his team play an aggressive football like they had done against India in the first half of their match on Saturday, when they scored a goal in the 15th minute.

Ranked 160th in the FIFA chart, Mauritius also need to maintain the aggression and not provide an opportunity to their opponents to get into the game.

Led by skipper Kevin Bru, the Mauritian side would need to improve their defence, which was breached by the Indian side to net couple of goals.

The side mostly attacked the Indian goalpost from the left in their previous game and can adopt a similar approach in their second outing tomorrow.

South American side St Kitts and Nevis, who are 125th ranked in the FIFA chart, would like to start the tournament on a winning note before they play India on August 24.

Coached by Passy Jacques, they had registered a 2-1 win against Barbados in their last friendly in May.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App