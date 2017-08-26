Only in Express

Mauricio Pochettino targets three more Tottenham Hotspur signings

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is delighted to have completed the signings of Davinson Sanchez and Paulo Gazzaniga but said the club are keen to add three more players to the squad before the transfer window shuts on Thursday.

By: Reuters | Published:August 26, 2017 12:17 am
Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham, Tottenham news, sports news, football, Indian Express Spurs host Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday. (Source: Reuters)
Centre back Sanchez arrived from Ajax Amsterdam to become the north London club’s first signing of the transfer window, while Gazzaniga has moved from Southampton to creates further competition for the goalkeeper spot.

“We are very pleased. They feed well for our squad,” Pochettino told a news conference on Friday.

“He (Sanchez) is 21 years old, he’s one of the most important players in Europe. He’s so fast, we are so pleased to sign him.”
Having been drawn with Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Apoel Nicosia in the Champions League group stage, Pochettino believes Spurs need more depth in the squad to compete with Europe’s elite.

“I said four players before? OK, one keeper plus four. Maybe three more,” he added.

“We are going to play the last Champions League winner, Real Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund. We are so motivated. I think the club is excited too. “We are working hard to change the squad and bring more players in. From our chairman Daniel (Levy) and Steve (Hitchen), our chief scout, trying to find the right profile.”

Spurs host Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

