Massimiliano Allegri deflects praise after Juventus move closer to treble

Massimiliano Allegri has led Juventus to four titles in first two seasons. (Source: Reuters) Massimiliano Allegri has led Juventus to four titles in first two seasons. (Source: Reuters)

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri shunned the plaudits after his side move closer to the treble by beating AS Monaco to reach the Champions League final on Tuesday.

“I don’t need people to talk about my merits,” said the phlegmatic coach after his team won 2-1 to complete a 4-1 aggregate semi-final win.

“I try to do my work serenely and with enthusiasm, but I’m not interested in the others saying that I’m the best. I really enjoy coaching, it helps me relax and when it starts to cause me stress, I will stop.”

ALSO READ | Dani Alves enjoys a second wind at Juventus

Allegri was greeted with suspicion by some fans when he was appointed in July 2014 to replace Antonio Conte, having been sacked by AC Milan in his previous job.

But he won supporters over by winning a league and cup double and leading them to the Champions League final in his first season in charge, then claiming another double last season.

This season they are on the brink of winning Serie A and have again reached the cup and Champions League finals, making Allegri one of Europe’s most wanted coaches.

Juventus effectively finished off the tie by scoring twice in the first half.

The second half was marred when Monaco defender Kamil Glik stamped on Gonzalo Higuain’s thigh, a moment which Allegri said brought his team back to life just after the visitors had pulled a goal back.

“That foul woke us up,” he said. “We learned that the game is never over, we have to be plugged in throughout.

“We should have been more concentrated on the corner and not let that goal in. I think that scuffle with Glik actually brought us back into the game.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now