Martins Eder strikes twice as Inter Milan ease past Bayern Munich in Singapore

Inter Milan striker Martins Eder scored two first-half headers as the Italian side continued to impress on their pre-season tour of Asia with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Bayern Munich at the Singapore National Stadium on Thursday.

Inter have started well under new coach Luciano Spalletti, beating Lyon 1-0 in Nanjing, China on Monday, and their well-organised unit were able to both contain a formidable Bayern forward line and punch holes in the German side’s defence.

The Italians would have been delighted with their first-half performance as Spalletti’s defence closed down almost every Bayern threat with the 2-0 scoreline also reflecting just how dangerous they were on the counter-attack.

After a lively opening, Bayern manufactured the first good opportunity when winger Franck Ribery cut in from the left and unleashed a ferocious rising shot that Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic did well to tip over.

The action switched ends as Inter opened the scoring a minute later when Antonio Candreva found space on the right and sent over a teasing cross that was guided home by Eder, who stooped ahead of Felix Gotze to head past Sven Ulreich.

Bayern continued to press high up the pitch and after Kingsley Coman and James Rodriguez both went close with headers, Inter doubled their advantage on 30 minutes when Eder finished off another stylish attack.

Croatian winger Ivan Perisic, reportedly a Manchester United target, was the architect of a fine goal when he raced on to a through ball down the left flank and floated over a pinpoint cross for an unmarked Eder to nod home.

Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti would have been further dismayed by the sight of Ribery being carried off immediately after the second goal, the Frenchman appearing to receive a heavy knock to his right foot in a challenge.

“We are still in training but this was a great performance against a strong Bayern side,” Brazil-born Eder said in a pitchside interview.

“Spalletti is a great trainer and he has had nothing but a positive impact on the team so far.” Ancelotti made four chances at halftime, including the introduction of Thomas Mueller and Renato Sanches, as he looked to add a greater sense of urgency to Bayern’s play after a lacklustre display from his starting lineup.

The German champions appeared more enterprising as Koman and substitute Marco Friedl went close to reducing the deficit as Inter continued to look dangerous on the counter.

Sanches, who struggled to make an impact at Bayern last season, almost capped an assured performance in midfield with a goal when his long-range shot sailed just wide on 71 minutes but a solid Inter backline were otherwise untroubled thereafter.

The tournament concludes on Saturday when Inter take on Chelsea, who lost 3-2 to Bayern on Tuesday, at the same venue.

