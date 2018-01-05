Marko Pjaca joins Schalke 04 on loan

Juventus’s Marko Pjaca. (Source: AP) Juventus’s Marko Pjaca. (Source: AP)

Croatia winger Marko Pjaca has joined Schalke 04 on loan from Juventus for the rest of the season, the Bundesliga club said in a statement.

Pjaca made 20 appearances for Juventus in all competitions last season until he suffered a ligament injury in his right knee during a friendly for Croatia against Estonia in March.

Although he has recovered from the injury, the 22-year-old has not been able to regain his place in the Serie A team.

Schalke are second in the Bundesliga, 11 points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

