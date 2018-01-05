Top News

Marko Pjaca joins Schalke 04 on loan

Pjaca made 20 appearances for Juventus in all competitions last season.

By: Reuters | Published: January 5, 2018 5:12 pm
Juventus's Marko Pjaca Juventus’s Marko Pjaca. (Source: AP)
Related News

Croatia winger Marko Pjaca has joined Schalke 04 on loan from Juventus for the rest of the season, the Bundesliga club said in a statement.

Pjaca made 20 appearances for Juventus in all competitions last season until he suffered a ligament injury in his right knee during a friendly for Croatia against Estonia in March.

Although he has recovered from the injury, the 22-year-old has not been able to regain his place in the Serie A team.

Schalke are second in the Bundesliga, 11 points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

It's either Asian Games or US Open 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table