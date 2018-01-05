Mario Balotelli calls on Neymar, Radamel Falcao to shame brother after FIFA defeat, watch video

Mario Balotelli shames his brother after winning a FIFA game. (Source: Reuters) Mario Balotelli shames his brother after winning a FIFA game. (Source: Reuters)

All FIFA lovers find great joy in humiliating their friends over a game and the scenario is no different with star footballers. In fact, Mario Balotelli went one step further and called on his high-profile colleagues to shame his brother who lost to him in a game of FIFA the previous night.

Balotelli said in a video compilation on his official Instagram account, “I just beat my brother at FIFA, yesterday night, online. And he cannot admit it so I made people I know, friends of mine who support me, make a video saying ‘Enock bugiardo (you liar).'”

That was followed by a series of hillarious video messages by footballers like Neymar, Radamel Falcao, Kevin-Prince Boateng and AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani, calling Enock a liar.

Falcao said, “Hey Enock, you’re a liar, you’re a liar!” while Neymar said, “Enock, I’m not with you, I am with Mario! A hug!”

“Enock you lost, that’s it. You’re a liar, ok?,” said Nice defender Dante.

Kevin-Prince Boateng, who used to be team-mates with Mario at AC Milan, was arguably the best part of the compilation. He said, “You’re a big liar, you’re very bad at FIFA”, the 30-year-old said. “I’m with Mario. Even if Mario also loses against me, he is still better than you.”

Other people who joined in the fun included Adriano Galliani and ex-Inter star Marco Materazzi.

