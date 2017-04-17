Marcus Rashford, Manchester United shine at long last against Chelsea

Marcus Rashford ran the Chelsea defence ragged on Sunday. (Source: Reuters) Marcus Rashford ran the Chelsea defence ragged on Sunday. (Source: Reuters)

Towards the end of the match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford, Jesse Lingard was taken off for Michael Carrick. After Ander Herrera had scored the second goal, Lingard was the only constant presence alongside Marcus Rashford in attack. After he left the field, the Manchester United forward line was thus curtailed to one man-and he turned out to be all they needed. This is the first time Manchester United have beaten Chelsea ever since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down.

Marcus Rashford’s pace and industry ran the Chelsea defence ragged, even when he was the only man going forward in the last 15-20 minutes of the game. If there was an instance that could sum up how much he ran the Chelsea defence in circles, it was when Rashford picked the ball up in the United half near the touchline and ran past David Luiz. By the time the Brazilian caught up with the 19-year-old, he was already in the box and Luiz’s challenge seem to have brought Rashford down. But the latter somehow snatched the ball back, got to his feet, got past Luiz once again and took the shot that Asmir Begovic saved.

Gary Neville said in one of the post match shows that on the day, every Manchester United player had played their on-field roles to perfection. It was true but if we had to pick one player out of the 14 that played for United on Sunday at Old Trafford, it had to be a tie between Rashford and Ander Herrera. The latter forced Eden Hazard into putting out an anonymous performance. Such has been the Belgian’s form this season that Herrera may have deserved a man of the match award just for that. But the Spaniard also used his vision, and to be honest, his hand, to make a pass deep inside the Chelsea half that went right through the belly of the Blues’ defence and found Rashford for the first goal.

On Sunday, United benefited from the tenacity of their defenders and Marcos Rojo’s ability to answer Diego Costa’s theatricality with his own version. The midfield made up of much-maligned Paul Pogba, Ashley Young, Marouaine Fellaini and Herrera made the transition from defence to attack and vice versa seamless. But a 2-0 win against the league-leaders wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for Herrera’s vision and quick thinking and Rashford’s quick feet.

