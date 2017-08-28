Marco Asensio magic rescues Real Madrid against Valencia, Sevilla win

Marco Asensio delighted the Santiago Bernabeu with a long- range opening strike. (Source: AP) Marco Asensio delighted the Santiago Bernabeu with a long- range opening strike. (Source: AP)

Spanish champions Real Madrid had to rely on two stunning strikes from a relentless Marco Asensio as they drew 2-2 at home to Valencia on Sunday while Sevilla grabbed a scarcely deserved first win of the campaign by beating Getafe 1-0.

Asensio, 21, delighted the Santiago Bernabeu with a long- range opening strike but Valencia scored two impressive team goals either side of the break through homegrown youngster Carlos Soler and debutant Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Marcelino’s side led with 13 minutes to go, forcing Asensio to rescue Real with a superb free kick in the 83rd minute.

Madrid missed the presence of their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and captain Sergio Ramos through suspension but almost stole the three points in stoppage-time when Karim Benzema’s shot was turned on to the post by Valencia goalkeeper Neto.

Brazilian midfielder Ganso gave Sevilla a first league win under new coach Eduardo Berizzo with a stylish late flick against promoted Getafe, who missed several chances to score.

Real Madrid have four points from their two games heading into the international break while Barcelona, Real Sociedad and Leganes won both their opening games.

Sevilla, who finished fourth last season, produced another unconvincing display at Getafe and are still finding their feet under Berizzo, but earned the win thanks to a moment of inspiration from Ganso.

The Brazilian was being tightly marked when Gabriel Mercado’s cross came his way in the area and he nonchalantly stuck out his right foot to flick the ball into the far corner in the 83rd minute.

Athletic Bilbao earned a first win under coach Jose Angel Ziganda by beating fellow Basque side Eibar 1-0 away and Leganes won 1-0 at Espanyol.

