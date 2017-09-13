Marcelo’s contract with Real Madrid renewed on the day he gets two-match ban

Only in Express
Real Madrid C. F. and Marcelo have agreed to extend the player's contract, which will see him remain at the club until 30 June 2022. The news came on the day when the Brazilian was told that he will be serving a two-match ban.

Real Madrid defender Marcelo has renewed his contract with the reigning Spanish champions for another two years which is set to expire in 2020. The news came on the day when the Brazilian was told that he will be serving a two-match ban following a red card against Levante on Saturday.

Marcelo will appear before the media in the press room of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium on Thursday.

Having made 406 appearances for Madrid and scoring 28 goals, the defender has helped Zinedine Zidane’s men win three Champions League titles, four La Liga titles, Copa del Rey glory and Fifa Club World Cup twice.

The reigning European champions have had three players sent off in their first five domestic games this season. According to former Madrid player Alvaro Arbeloa, the referees have not been fair to the Spanish giants. “All Madrid fans agree that the refereeing can be improved. It hurts to see Real Madrid, in three games, picking up the same number of sendings off as Barcelona in more than two seasons,” he said, adding, “The stats are there, and objective, and speak for themselves. In the end, you want the referees to be fair. They can make mistakes, but not mistakes always in the same direction.”

