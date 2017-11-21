Top Stories

Maradona to reunite with Gary Lineker on stage at World Cup draw

Maradona will represent Argentina where all eight World Cup-winning nations will send a playing great to assist in the draw, FIFA said Tuesday.

Diego Maradona with partner Rocio Olivia at The Best FIFA 2017 Awards Diego Armando will represent Argentina in the State Kremlin Palace, where all eight World Cup-winning nations will send a playing great to assist in the World Cup draw. (Source: AP)
Diego Maradona will be reunited on stage with World Cup rival Gary Lineker at the draw in Moscow next week. Maradona will represent Argentina in the State Kremlin Palace, where all eight World Cup-winning nations will send a playing great to assist in the draw, FIFA said Tuesday.

Maradona captained Argentina to the 1986 title, eliminating Lineker’s England in the quarterfinals with the help of his “Hand of God” goal in Mexico City.

Minutes later, Maradona scored one of the best goals in World Cup history, before Lineker pulled England close in a 2-1 loss. Maradona was voted player of the tournament and Lineker was the top scorer with six goals.

Lineker will host the 32-nation ceremony on Dec. 1. England will be officially represented by Gordon Banks, goalkeeper on the 1966 team. The other draw assistants are Laurent Blanc, Cafu, Fabio Cannavaro, Diego Forlan, Carles Puyol, and Nikita Simonyan for host Russia.

Former Germany forward Miroslav Klose will bring the World Cup trophy on stage.

