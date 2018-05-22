Manuel Pellegrini returns to Premier League as West Ham United manager

Manuel Pellegrini returns to England two years after leaving Manchester City. (Source: West Ham United website) Manuel Pellegrini returns to England two years after leaving Manchester City. (Source: West Ham United website)

West Ham United have appointed former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini as their new manager on a three-year deal, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old Chilean left Chinese Super League outfit Hebei China Fortune on Saturday and replaces David Moyes, who left the club last week after guiding them to a 13th-placed finish in the league.

“I am delighted to welcome Manuel Pellegrini to West Ham United. He is one of the world’s most respected football coaches and we look forward to working with him,” West Ham joint-chairman David Sullivan said in a statement on the club website.

“It was important that we appointed someone with knowledge and experience of the Premier League, who already has an understanding – not only of the teams and players we face – but of West Ham United and our ambitions.”

Former Villarreal, Real Madrid and Malaga boss Pellegrini returns to England two years after leaving City, who he led to the Premier League title and a League Cup triumph in 2014.

Sullivan said the appointment was made bearing in mind the demands of supporters for attacking football. Under Pellegrini, City scored an English record 151 goals in all competitions in his debut campaign in 2013-14.

“Manuel brings a reputation for attacking football and getting the best out of his players,” Sullivan added. “We believe he will attract new talent to the London Stadium as well as improving the current squad.”

Pellegrini led City to another League Cup in 2016 before making way for current boss Pep Guardiola.

One of Pellegrini’s challenges at West Ham will be to deliver the sort of football that will bring fans flocking to London Stadium, the club’s unpopular home since they left Upton Park in 2016.

Fans have become increasingly disenchanted with the club’s main owners, Sullivan and David Gold, this season and protested at some home games.

Things reached a head in March when some supporters invaded the pitch during the 3-0 home defeat by Burnley.

