Latest News
  • Manuel Neuer’s spectacular saves keeps Bayern Munich in the hunt for semi-final spot

Manuel Neuer’s spectacular saves keeps Bayern Munich in the hunt for semi-final spot

Manuel Neuer was coming into this game after recovering from a foot injury but showed no signs of rustiness as he pulled off one save after another.

Written by Natasha Singh | Published:April 13, 2017 1:01 pm
It was in fact Manuel Neuer who did not allow allow the visitors to run away with the game. (Source: Reuters)

Despite Bayern Munich losing a crucial game on Wednesday against Real Madrid, one cannot help but laud the efforts of Manuel Neuer – the wall that mans the German side’s goalpost.

The Bundesliga leaders lost 1-2 against Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals after two superb strikes from Cristiano Ronaldo.

But it was in fact Neuer who did not allow allow the visitors to run away with the game. Despite Real’s popular BBC frontline applying immense pressure throughout the game, Neuer did not allow the lead to cross a one-goal margin. He stood tall against them with his phenomenal reflexes. It may be recalled here that Neuer was coming into this game after recovering from a foot injury but he showed no signs of rustiness and managed to pull off one save after another.

The first came from French striker Karim Benzema early in the game. The German goalkeeper stretched his right arm to deny a top-left corner header from Benzema.

Minutes after Ronaldo’s first goal, Real had another chance but for a spectacular save from Neuer. Luka Modric displayed perfect accuracy to pass the ball to Gareth Bale who found space just six yards out. Neuer somehow managed to block the powerful header by the Welshman, saving Bayern blushes.

Benzema again had a chance in the 72nd minute, an even better chance. Having found space, Carvajal fed the French striker who hit a low shot. But Neuer came to the rescue by diving low.

Real kept the pressure high as within two minutes, Ronaldo shot from just the penalty spot only to be blocked by strong hands of the German.

However, Neuer could not save his 10-men team for long as star Portugal captain netted his second goal to become the first player to bag 100 goals in the UEFA club competition.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Bachpan mein bahut golu-golu sa tha. Toh hume laga ki cricket khelne se bachcha fit ho jayega 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

11th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 13, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

12th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 14, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

13th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 14, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

14th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 15, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

15th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 15, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi