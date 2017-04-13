Manuel Neuer’s spectacular saves keeps Bayern Munich in the hunt for semi-final spot

It was in fact Manuel Neuer who did not allow allow the visitors to run away with the game. (Source: Reuters) It was in fact Manuel Neuer who did not allow allow the visitors to run away with the game. (Source: Reuters)

Despite Bayern Munich losing a crucial game on Wednesday against Real Madrid, one cannot help but laud the efforts of Manuel Neuer – the wall that mans the German side’s goalpost.

The Bundesliga leaders lost 1-2 against Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals after two superb strikes from Cristiano Ronaldo.

But it was in fact Neuer who did not allow allow the visitors to run away with the game. Despite Real’s popular BBC frontline applying immense pressure throughout the game, Neuer did not allow the lead to cross a one-goal margin. He stood tall against them with his phenomenal reflexes. It may be recalled here that Neuer was coming into this game after recovering from a foot injury but he showed no signs of rustiness and managed to pull off one save after another.

The first came from French striker Karim Benzema early in the game. The German goalkeeper stretched his right arm to deny a top-left corner header from Benzema.

Minutes after Ronaldo’s first goal, Real had another chance but for a spectacular save from Neuer. Luka Modric displayed perfect accuracy to pass the ball to Gareth Bale who found space just six yards out. Neuer somehow managed to block the powerful header by the Welshman, saving Bayern blushes.

Top class football! #FCBRMA What an inspiration by Carvajal, accuracy by Modric, header by Bale & save by Neuer 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wvTZ0lDv5E — George Bisharas (@GeorgeBisharas) 12 April 2017

Benzema again had a chance in the 72nd minute, an even better chance. Having found space, Carvajal fed the French striker who hit a low shot. But Neuer came to the rescue by diving low.

Real kept the pressure high as within two minutes, Ronaldo shot from just the penalty spot only to be blocked by strong hands of the German.

Neuer with the incredible one handed save on Cristiano Ronaldo’s shot! (via @clippittv) pic.twitter.com/InbgIVnJ71 — Aram Cannuscio (@ACannus) 12 April 2017

However, Neuer could not save his 10-men team for long as star Portugal captain netted his second goal to become the first player to bag 100 goals in the UEFA club competition.

