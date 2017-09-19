Only in Express
  • Manuel Neuer injures foot for second time in six months, ruled out of action until next year

Manuel Neuer injures foot for second time in six months, ruled out of action until next year

Manuel Neuer underwent surgery early on Tuesday which involved setting the fracture with a plate.

By: Reuters | Berlin | Published:September 19, 2017 8:43 pm
Manuel Neuer, Manuel Neuer injury, Manuel Neuer injured, Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich, Sports Manuel Neuer will be out of action until January, 2018. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will be out of action until January after sustaining a foot injury for the second time in six months, the Bavarians said on Tuesday.

Bayern said in a statement that the 31-year-old had suffered a “repeat hairline fracture of the metatarsal in his left foot” during a training session on Monday.

He underwent surgery early on Tuesday which involved setting the fracture with a plate, the club added. Neuer suffered a similar injury to the same foot in April.

“We’re incredibly sorry for him,” said Bayern’s chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

“The operation went perfectly, which is the most important thing for now. We and our captain are now looking to the future. Manuel will be back to his previous best and available to us again in January.”

Bayern, Bundesliga champions for the past five seasons, have taken nine points from their first four games and face Schalke 04 away later on Tuesday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Express Adda
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 19, 201720:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
37
Zone A - match 84
FT
25
Puneri Paltan beat Haryana Steelers (37-25)
Sep 19, 201721:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
16
Live - 1st Half
5'
8
Zone B - Match 85
Sep 20, 201720:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
VS
Zone A - Match 52

Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 