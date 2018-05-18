Follow Us:
Friday, May 18, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are Sponsored

The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Latest News

Manuel Neuer back in Bayern Munich squad for German Cup final

Manuel Neuer hasn't played since September because of a hairline fracture in his left foot after being injured in training.

By: AP | Berlin | Published: May 18, 2018 4:38:39 pm
Manuel Neuer was among four goalkeepers named in Germany’s preliminary World Cup squad on Tuesday. (Source: AP)
Top News

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has been included in Bayern Munich’s squad for the German Cup final on Saturday, boosting hopes he will be fit enough for the World Cup.

Neuer, who hasn’t played since September because of a hairline fracture in his left foot after being injured in training, says it’s “perhaps the best news of the day.”

Bayern faces Eintracht Frankfurt in the German season-ending finale in Berlin’s Olympiasstadion. Backup goalie Sven Ulreich is likely to keep his starting spot as the side hopes to complete a domestic double.

Thomas Mueller, who was laboring with a stomach bug, was also named in the squad, while Jerome Boateng (thigh), Arturo Vidal (knee) and Arjen Robben (groin) will miss the game.

Neuer took a full part in team training this week. He was among four goalkeepers named in Germany’s preliminary World Cup squad on Tuesday, as coach Joachim Loew gives him every chance of proving his fitness for the tournament in Russia.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Live Blog
Match 52 : 18 May, 2018
Delhi Daredevils
VS
Chennai Super Kings
  • 12 mins ago

    Counting down...

    In case you are interested in football and the upcoming FIFA World Cup, here are…

  • 35 mins ago

    Previous meeting

    The last match between the two was on April 30 and Delhi Daredevils ran into…

View all updatesView Scorecard

Best of Express

Advertisement
I don’t know why they don’t want to play day-night Test matches. It’s an interesting format and we should try it 