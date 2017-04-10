Latest News
  • Manuel Neuer back at Bayern Munich training, concerns over Robert Lewandowski

Manuel Neuer back at Bayern Munich training, concerns over Robert Lewandowski

Manuel Neuer returned to training on Monday, increasing the likelihood of him playing against Real Madrid.

By: AP | Munich | Published:April 10, 2017 10:50 pm
Manuel Neuer underwent a minor operation on his left foot following a training-ground injury. (Source: AP)

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer returned to training on Monday, increasing the likelihood of him playing against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Neuer, who underwent a minor operation on his left foot following a training-ground injury on March 29, missed Bayern’s Bundesliga games against Augsburg, Hoffenheim, and Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern says the chances of Neuer facing Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal are “good.”

Striker Robert Lewandowski missed Monday’s session, instead training individually after taking a knock to his right shoulder on Saturday in the defeat of Dortmund.

Forward Thomas Mueller, who didn’t play against Dortmund, says, “I trained fully normally and that’s a good sign.”

Defender Mats Hummels was already ruled out of Wednesday’s match due to an ankle injury sustained in training on Sunday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

Best of Express

Rishabh Pant's effort after huge loss speaks of the stuff he is made of 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

8th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 10, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

9th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 11, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Delhi Daredevils

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

10th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 12, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

11th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 13, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

12th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 14, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru