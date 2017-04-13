Manchester United’s Wayne Rooney to miss Anderlecht game

Latest News

The England forward, Wayne Rooney, who has sat out Manchester United's last two matches, did not travel to Brussels for the game on Thursday.

manchester united, man utd, wayne rooney, rooney, europa league, manchester united europa league, football news, sports news, indian express Wayne Rooney will be an absentee for Manchester United’s Europa League fixture against Anderlecht. (Source: Reuters)

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney will miss their Europa League quarter-final first leg against Anderlecht due to an ankle injury, manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday.

The England forward, who has sat out United’s last two matches, did not travel to Brussels for the game on Thursday.

“He is not happy with his condition,” Mourinho told reporters.

“He has bad feelings with his ankle and he’s not ready to play. Let’s see for the weekend, let’s see for next week. We don’t have many players and need everyone to try to be available.”

United right back Antonio Valencia should be fit to return against the Belgian team after missing the last two games and Mourinho said his side would have to be at their best against dangerous opponents.

“They are a good team and have a certain way of playing, adapted to the qualities of their players,” he said.

“They play well, press well and have talented players. I think we have to play at our best level.

“When a team arrives at this stage of the competition, everyone feels it’s possible (to win it). The motivation is high for everyone.”

United are fifth in the Premier League table, one place outside the Champions League qualification spots, ahead of their match against leaders Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday.

“We still have two open doors and my feeling is that we are really going to fight in both competitions,” Mourinho said. “Honestly, I have a special feeling with the Europa League, it’s a competition we can win.”

