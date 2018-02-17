Manchester United’s Paul Pogba ruled out of Huddersfield clash with illness

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will miss Saturday’s FA Cup fifth round encounter with fellow Premier League side Huddersfield Town due to illness, the club announced.
United manager Jose Mourinho had said in his pre-match news conference that the French international would return to the side after a poor run of form in the past few weeks.
However, the club said on Saturday that their record signing would not play a part in the game at the John Smith’s Stadium with midfielder Ethan Hamilton, an academy trainee, taking his place in the squad.
Pogba, 24, was substituted in the 2-0 Premier League defeat at Tottenham Hotspur and was on the bench against Huddersfield Town in the next game. He was hauled off again in the 1-0 defeat by Newcastle United last weekend.
British media reports have said that Pogba is unhappy with his role at the club but Mourinho shot down talk of friction with the player on Friday, stating that speculation of a rift was a “big lie”.
Pogba has made nine assists and scored three goals in 17 league matches this season. He has five more starts in European and domestic cup competitions but has not hit top form in an injury-hit campaign.
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App
- Feb 17, 2018 at 7:31 pmNo one wants to PlAY WITH YOU PEOPLE AT FIRST PLACE.Reply
- Feb 17, 2018 at 7:31 pmyou keep on provoking and than keep vmting ruled out, even if a person doesn't want to play at first place. Yes, I was addict and now I know the reasons. but why you people keep on vmtting the same thing and want me to hold on to those same things by vmting it again and again ? why are you not allowing to start new life ? why are you holding those things in my mind, by again and again and again and again vmtting same things in frnt of me ? YOU WANT TO HOLD ON THOSE THINGS IN MY MIND< SO YOU CAN STEAL MORE ?Reply