Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score, FA Cup semifinal Live streaming: Alexis Sanchez starts for United; Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial on the bench

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Live: United and Spurs clash in FA Cup semifinal at Wembley. Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Live: United and Spurs clash in FA Cup semifinal at Wembley.

FA Cup Semifinal Live Score and Updates: Tottenham Hotspur face Manchester United in the FA Cup semifinal at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday in hope of earning some silverware, something that has been missing since 2008. Tottenham have lost each of their last seven FA Cup semi-final ties. Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho will be under pressure as he needs to win the FA Cup to ensure this season is not a disappointment. The league meetings between the sides this season have been split, with United winning 1-0 at Old Trafford in October and Spurs coming out 2-0 victorious at Wembley in January. Mauricio Pochettino’s side trail United by six points in the Premier League table. Both the teams will fight to keep alive their hope for silverware this season: