Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score, FA Cup semifinal Live streaming: Alexis Sanchez starts for United; Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial on the bench

FA Cup Semifinal Live Score and Updates: Tottenham Hotspur face Manchester United in the FA Cup semifinal at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday in hope of earning some silverware, something that has been missing since 2008. Tottenham have lost each of their last seven FA Cup semi-final ties. Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho will be under pressure as he needs to win the FA Cup to ensure this season is not a disappointment. The league meetings between the sides this season have been split, with United winning 1-0 at Old Trafford in October and Spurs coming out 2-0 victorious at Wembley in January. Mauricio Pochettino’s side trail United by six points in the Premier League table. Both the teams will fight to keep alive their hope for silverware this season:
With Manchester City having already won the Premier League title, Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino turn their attention to FA Cup which remains their only hope of a trophy this season. Manchester United have their first-choice line-up available for Saturday's FA Cup semi-final with Tottenham at Wembley while Tottenham are set to recall Dele Alli, who was rested for the midweek draw at Brighton. Spurs have the advantage of playing in the stadium where they have been contesting all their home matches this season.
We're underway at Wembley! Manchester United get things underway. Kicking from left to right on the TV screens.
No surprises with the teams really. Michel Vorm, who has started every FA Cup game this season for Spurs, comes in for Hugo Lloris. United’s team on the expected lines even as many expected Marcus Rashford and/or Anthony Martial in the starting XI. Alexis Sanchez starts in the end
Welp! Spurs have a horrendous FA Cup record to overcome at Wembley. They have lost each of their last seven FA Cup semi-final ties – the longest such run in the competition’s history
Manchester United (4-3-3): De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Young; Herrera, Matic, Pogba; Lingard, Lukaku, Sanchez.Substitutes: Rashford, J Pereira, Darmian, Lindelof, Fellaini, Mata, Martial.
Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1): Vorm; Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembele; Eriksen, Alli, Son; Kane.Substitutes: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Wanyama, Sissoko, Lamela, Lucas.
This is Manchester United's only chance at silverware this season and it would not be unfair to say that the trophy is more important for Jose Mourinho's team than it is for Spurs. In terms of team personnel, Matic and Valencia are expected to come back after sitting out against Bournemouth. There are reports that Alexis Sanchez may have to be make his way off the bench with Marcus Rashford expected to start.
Hello and Good Evening for our live coverage of the first FA Cup semifinal between Manchester United and Spurs. These two are involved in quest to finish second in the Premier League table but here the focus will be on adding domestic silverware. Ever since the comments made towards Paul Pogba and his supposed move to City, the Frenchman has been spurred on. It showed against the city rivals and against Bournemouth in midweek as well.