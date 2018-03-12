Manchester United vs Sevilla: When and where to watch the Champions League match, TV channel, live streaming

Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young and teammates during training. (Source: Reuters) Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young and teammates during training. (Source: Reuters)

Manchester United draw their attention back to Champions League three days after a rousing victory over third-placed Liverpool. The Red Devils host Sevilla for the second leg of the Round of 16 match at the Old Trafford. Jose Mourinho’s men barely survived their trip to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, coming home with a 0-0 draw thanks to David De Gea’s heroics in goal. They, however, need to go into the match with utmost caution as any score draw against Sevilla, who have won the Europa League three times in a row from 2013 to 2016, will knock them out of the Champions League. Here are all the details you need to know ahead of the Round of 16 second leg clash between Manchester United and Sevilla:

When is the Champions League Round of 16 match between Manchester United and Sevilla?

The Round of 16 match between Manchester United and Sevilla is on Tuesday night, March 14, 2018. The first-leg ended in a goalless draw.

What time is the kickoff scheduled for the Champions League Round of 16 match between Manchester United and Sevilla?

The kickoff for Champions League Round of 16 match between Manchester United and Sevilla is scheduled at 1:15 AM IST.

Where is the Champions League Round of 16 match between Manchester United and Sevilla being played?

The Champions League Round of 16 match between Manchester United and Sevilla is being played at the Old Trafford, which is the home ground of Manchester United.

Which channel will air the Champions League Round of 16 match between Manchester United and Sevilla?

The Round of 16 match between Manchester United and Sevilla will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

How do I live stream the Champions League Round of 16 match between Manchester United and Sevilla?

The Champions League Round of 16 match between Manchester United and Sevilla can be followed live on Sony Liv. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here on IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd