Manchester United lose 2-1 to Sevilla, knocked out of the Champions League

Romelu Lukaku scored one goal for United but it wasn’t enough. (Source: Reuters) Romelu Lukaku scored one goal for United but it wasn’t enough. (Source: Reuters)

Sevilla fans will be celebrating late into the night, their club has, after all won a match in England for the very first time and the team at the receiving end of that defeat are none other than Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United. Mourinho’s decisions to leave out Juan Mata from the starting line up will be one that will hotly debated alongwith whether he can ever get the superstars of his team to play together in harmony. It is, however the end of the Champions League road for Manchester United. With the Premier League also practically out of reach, they can finally use all their resources to try and win the FA Cup again. It did mean a lot to big teams even as recently as in the 90’s.

Manchester United vs Sevilla, Champions League Round of 16 highlights:

