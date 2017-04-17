Manchester United vs Chelsea: What went wrong for the Blues in their clash against the Red Devils

Chelsea failed to strengthen their lead at the top of the Premier League after losing 2-0 to Manchester United at the Old Trafford on Sunday. (Source: Reuters) Chelsea failed to strengthen their lead at the top of the Premier League after losing 2-0 to Manchester United at the Old Trafford on Sunday. (Source: Reuters)

Jose Mourinho’s tactical masterpiece has thrown the title rice for the Premier League wide open as Chelsea failed to strengthen their lead at the top after losing 2-0 to Manchester United at the Old Trafford on Sunday. While it was a happy easter Sunday for the Red Devils the same cannot be said about the Blues as for them it was a day when everything went wrong.

Things started to go awry for Chelsea before kickoff as first choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was ruled out of the match with an injury he sustained during the ad-shoot for a promotional event for NBA. He was replaced by Asmir Begovic, who was lacking exposure and match practice. To add to their woes, Marcos Alonso was forced out of the match due to a virus.

Although Chelsea began well after kickoff, it was a controversial handball decision that went against them and led to the first goal. Chelsea were on a strong counter-attack when Ander Herrera used his left hand to stop Nemanja Matic’s pass. However, referee Bobby Madley let the play go on which led to the build up of the opening goal. Marcus Rashford made full use of the opportunity to run behind David Luis and strike the first goal of the match past Begovic.

Leaders Chelsea lost the momentum after the first goal was scored within ten minutes into the game and kept giving possession to their rivals. Herrera then made it 2-0 in early second half with an effective strike which did a see a delfection. After that it was the Red Devils domination all along, despite missing their key player Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Noticeably, goalkeeper David De Gea had zero shots to save as Chelsea failed to produce 0 shots on target. Their shots accuracy was 0% which just goes on to show how weak and out of place they were against their former manager’s club.

Chelsea’s loss on Sunday loss has brought the title race alive with second placed Tottenham trailing them by only four points.

