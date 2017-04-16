‘Nobody can be worth £100m,’ Paul Pogba lashes out at his critics

Paul Pogba lashed out at critics who compared him with Chelsea’s midfielder N’Golo Kante (Source: Reuters) Paul Pogba lashed out at critics who compared him with Chelsea’s midfielder N’Golo Kante (Source: Reuters)

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba said that Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante does not score as many goals as him after the two were compared by critics.

Pogba, who signed for United in a world-record £89 million deal, lashed out at critics who compared him with Chelsea’s midfielder N’Golo Kante. “I’ve heard Kante is a top, top midfielder, which I agree with. He is a top-class midfielder for what he does. But he doesn’t score many goals, does he? They don’t speak about this,” he told Sky Sports.

“They speak about what he does on the pitch. He gets the ball, he passes the ball and he makes the game. I score more goals than Kante but they still say Kante does this and does that. If you want to speak about scoring goals, you should judge every midfielder the same way,” said the 24-year old Pogba.

“They only speak about the transfer and about the money. I wanted to say, in real life for a normal person, nobody can be worth £100m.”

Pogba’s team will be facing Premier League leaders Chelsea in a crucial clash for both the teams on Sunday. While the Blues will seek to strengthen their hold on the title, sixth placed United will play to find a place in the top four to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

He also defended his transfer fee by blaming it on belonging to a generation that receives over the odds payment.

Pogba justified his regularly changing social media presence by saying that the critics should not ‘compare emojis and haircuts with football.’

“If you go back years ago to Neymar, Gareth Bale, it was crazy. It is just the time, the generation is different. They put more money in but in a normal life you cannot say a player is worth £100m or £80m.”

“That’s why we love football, it’s not about the money or about the hairstyle or the dancing. We want to see beautiful goals, great tackles, fair play and all this stuff.”

