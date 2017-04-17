Manchester United vs Chelsea: Ander Herrera dominates in United’s win at Old Trafford

Chelsea went down 2-0 at the hands of Manchester United on Sunday (Source: Reuters) Chelsea went down 2-0 at the hands of Manchester United on Sunday (Source: Reuters)

Chelsea went down 2-0 at the hands of Manchester United on Sunday courtesy of goals from Marcus Rashford in the seventh minute and Ander Herrera in the 49th minute. The entertaining clash between the two English teams generated the best performance by the Red Devils in a long time.

Title race back in the picture

Visitors Chelsea have been on the top of the table since the beginning of this year with most managers declaring that it was their title to lose. Antonio Conte not only took the team to the top but also ensured that they had a significant gap with the others to work on the chase.

However, Sunday’s loss to Man United and an earlier loss to Crystal Palace has now left them only four points away from the second placed Tottenham Hotspur, who destroyed Bournemouth 4-0 on Saturday to gain 71 points.

Spurs have been brilliant in attack and resolute in defense and are now back in the picture to give a tough chase to the leaders for the 2016-17 title.

Ander Herrera – the defender and the attacker

Herrera knew what to do when the Red Devils did not have possession of the ball. He stuck to PFA player of the year nominee Eden Hazard like a glue and kept the pressure high on him by either stealing the ball from him or forcing him into a mistake. The Spanish midfielder also played a crucial role in both the goals, assisting in one and scoring in another.

Handball or not

The first goal which Manchester United scored in the seventh minute was embroiled in controversy. Chelsea were on the attack when Ander Herrera used his left hand to stop a Nemanja Matic’s pass. However referee Bobby Madley let the play wave on which led to the build up of the opening goal. Marcus Rashford made full use of the opportunity to run behind David Luis and put the ball in the net.

Champions League hopes

With Sunday’s win Manchester United kept their hopes alive of reaching the top four and subsequently qualifying for the Champions League. The Red Devils now stand at the fifth position with 60 points. They have an advantage of a game in hand and trail third placed Liverpool by just six points and fourth placed Manchester City by four points.

Jose Mourinho takes revenge

It was a sweet revenge for Mourinho who got the better of his former club at the Old Trafford. Showing his tactical masterclass he showed why he is known as ‘The Special One’. The last time the two clubs met was in last month’ FA Cup quarter-final where the Blues defeated them by one goal. But more humiliating was October’s 4-0 defeat in the Premier League at the Stamford Bridge. However, with this win Mourinho has had his share of retribution for now.

