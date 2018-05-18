Manchester United vs Chelsea, FA Cup Final Live streaming: When and where to watch the FA Cup final between Manchester United and Chelsea

Manchester United vs Chelsea, FA Cup final live: Jose Mourinho and Anonio Conte have developed a genuine rivalry over the last two years. (Source: Reuters) Manchester United vs Chelsea, FA Cup final live: Jose Mourinho and Anonio Conte have developed a genuine rivalry over the last two years. (Source: Reuters)

Manchester United face Chelsea in the final of the FA Cup on Saturday. This is the third time that the two sides are facing each other in the summit clash of one of the oldest football tournaments in the world. United and Chelsea have both experienced disappointing seasons. While United have finished second on the Premier League table, they are 18 points behind champions Manchester City and were knocked out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 stage. Chelsea, on the other hand, have failed to qualify for next year’s Champions League in a season in which they were defending their Premier League title. They will both hence be desperate to win this match so as to avoid ending the season trophyless.

When is FA Cup final between Manchester United and Chelsea?

Manchester United vs Chelsea will be played on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Where is FA Cup final between Manchester United and Chelsea being played?

The FA Cup final is played at the Wembley Stadium.

What time does FA Cup final between Manchester United and Chelsea start?

Manchester United vs Chelsea FA Cup final begins at 9.45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast FA Cup Final between Manchester United and Chelsea?

Manchester United vs Chelsea will be broadcast on Sony Ten 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD

How do I watch online live streaming of FA Cup final between Manchester United and Chelsea?

The FA Cup final can be live streamed on Sony LIV.

