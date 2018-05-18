Follow Us:
Friday, May 18, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are Sponsored

The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Latest News
  • Manchester United vs Chelsea, FA Cup Final Live streaming: When and where to watch the FA Cup final between Manchester United and Chelsea

Manchester United vs Chelsea, FA Cup Final Live streaming: When and where to watch the FA Cup final between Manchester United and Chelsea

Manchester United vs Chelsea, FA Cup Final live streaming: Manchester United play Chelsea in the final of the FA Cup on Saturday.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 18, 2018 5:16:19 pm
Manchester United vs Chelsea, FA Cup final live: Jose Mourinho and Anonio Conte have developed a genuine rivalry over the last two years. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Manchester United face Chelsea in the final of the FA Cup on Saturday. This is the third time that the two sides are facing each other in the summit clash of one of the oldest football tournaments in the world. United and Chelsea have both experienced disappointing seasons. While United have finished second on the Premier League table, they are 18 points behind champions Manchester City and were knocked out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 stage. Chelsea, on the other hand, have failed to qualify for next year’s Champions League in a season in which they were defending their Premier League title. They will both hence be desperate to win this match so as to avoid ending the season trophyless.

When is FA Cup final between Manchester United and Chelsea?

Manchester United vs Chelsea will be played on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Where is FA Cup final between Manchester United and Chelsea being played?

The FA Cup final is played at the Wembley Stadium.

What time does FA Cup final between Manchester United and Chelsea start?

Manchester United vs Chelsea FA Cup final begins at 9.45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast FA Cup Final between Manchester United and Chelsea?

Manchester United vs Chelsea will be broadcast on Sony Ten 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD

How do I watch online live streaming of FA Cup final between Manchester United and Chelsea?

The FA Cup final can be live streamed on Sony LIV.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Live Blog
Match 52 : 18 May, 2018
Delhi Daredevils
VS
Chennai Super Kings
  • 11 mins ago

    Counting down...

    In case you are interested in football and the upcoming FIFA World Cup, here are…

  • 34 mins ago

    Previous meeting

    The last match between the two was on April 30 and Delhi Daredevils ran into…

View all updatesView Scorecard

Best of Express

Advertisement
I don’t know why they don’t want to play day-night Test matches. It’s an interesting format and we should try it 