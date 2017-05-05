Manchester United vs Celta Vigo Live, Europa League: Paul Pogba starts for Manchester United

Manchester United vs Celta Vigo, Europa League Live: Celta Vigo host Manchester United at Balaidos. (Source: Reuters) Manchester United vs Celta Vigo, Europa League Live: Celta Vigo host Manchester United at Balaidos. (Source: Reuters)

Manchester United travel to Balaidos to take on Celta Vigo in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final. Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho would be upbeat after seeing some of his injured players recover and make the trip. This is the first meeting between the two teams with Celta Vigo playing their first semi-final in a European competition. United have a poor record in Spain with just two wins from 22 attempts. Catch live score and updates from Manchester United vs Celta Vigo in Europa League semi-finals.

Manchester United vs Celta Vigo, Live Score and Updates:

0045 hrs IST: Huge chance for Celta to score but Wass heads wide. Ball into the area and Wass keeps himself onside and with no one marking him at the far post, tries to go across the goal to Romero’s left but heads it wide looking for too much angle on that

0030 hrs IST: TEAMS:

Celta Vigo: Sergio; Hugo Mallo, Cabral, Roncaglia, Jonny; Wass, Radoja, Tucu Hernández; Aspas, Guidetti, Sisto

Manchester United: Romero; Valencia, Bailly, Blind, Darmian; Fellaini, Herrera, Pogba; Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Rashford

0030 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first leg of the second semifinal between Celta Vigo and Manchester United at the Balaidos. Plenty of noise from the local faithful. For the unaware, Celta have beaten both the biggies in Spain – Real Madrid and Barcelona – this season. Manchester United too? We’ll find out.

