When and where to watch Manchester United vs Ajax, UEFA Europa League final, what time does it start, live online streaming and TV coverage

Manchester United have only managed a sixth-place finish in the Premier League, thus missing out on the Champions League spots. (Source: Reuters)

Manchester United play Ajax in the final of the UEFA Europa League 2016/17. It is the last chance United have at making it into the Champions League next season. It is also the first time in more than two decades that Ajax have made it to the summit clash of a European tournament. True to their reputation, the Dutch side have an average age of just above 20 years making it one of the youngest sides ever to reach this stage of the tournament.

Ajax have been assured of a spot in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers next season as they have finished second in the Dutch league this season. Manchester United, on the other hand, have only managed a sixth-place finish in the Premier League, thus missing out on the Champions League spots. The match comes with the backdrop of the Manchester Arena attack.

When will the UEFA Europa League final between Manchester United and Ajax be played?

The UEFA Europa League final between Manchester United and will be played at 12:15 AM Thursday, May 25.

Where is the final of the Europa League taking place?

The summit clash will be played at Stockholm, Sweden.

Which TV channels will air the match between Manchester United and Ajax live?

The match will b relayed live on Ten 1 HD and Ten 3.

Where can one follow the Europa League final between Manchester United and Ajax live online?

The match can be live streamed on the Ten Sports web site. For updates and live online commentary, follow IndianExpress.com

