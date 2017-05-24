Manchester United 1-0 Ajax, Live Europa League final: Paul Pogba puts Manchester United ahead

Live Manchester United vs Ajax, Europa League final: This is the last chance for Manchester United to qualify for the Champions League and the first European final in over two decades for Ajax. (Source: Reuters) Live Manchester United vs Ajax, Europa League final: This is the last chance for Manchester United to qualify for the Champions League and the first European final in over two decades for Ajax. (Source: Reuters)

Manchester United take on Ajax in the final of the UEFA Europa League 2016/17. The two teams come into the match after enduring almost contrasting seasons. Ajax have caught everyone’s imagination with their run to the final despite their average age being just above 21. It is their first European final since 1996. They are also assured of a spot in the Champions League playoff next season after finishing second in the Eredivisie. Manchester United, on the other hand, have only managed to finish sixth in the Premier League, making a win here the only way to qualify to Europe’s elite tournament next year. Catch live updates of the match between Manchester United and Ajax here.

Manchester United vs Ajax, UEFA Europa League 2016/17 final, live updates:

0031 hrs IST: GOAL! Paul Pogba’s deflected shot puts United ahead. Lucky break this for United. Pogba cuts inside and takes a shot from the edge of the box after Fellaini picks the ball up from a poor throw from Ajax. The ball skimmed off the knee of Sanchez and deflected over the head of Onana.

0027 hrs IST: Younes twists and turns around the left of United’s goal before putting Traore in, the latter makes space and takes the shot on the near post but Romero is able to pick it from above him. First real chance for Ajax

0021 hrs IST: The possession has been even but United have made more inroads into the opposition half. Rashford’s movements have been as dangerous as always and Juan Mata is waving a few wands around the box.

0015 hrs IST: United, in their away jerseys kick off the match and Paul Pogba gets a shot on target just seconds into the match. A minute later, Rashford gets into the box but is crowded out. Sprightly start from United.

0013 hrs IST:

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not playing but he is in the stadium. He got noticed at Ajax and has come to United towards the end of his career and the two teams play a European final in his home country. (Source: Reuters) Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not playing but he is in the stadium. He got noticed at Ajax and has come to United towards the end of his career and the two teams play a European final in his home country. (Source: Reuters)

0009 hrs IST: Players have walked out on to the pitch. A minute’s silence observed for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack.

0006 hrs IST: Presenting you the youngest ever starting XI in a European final:

Take a look around the @AFCAjax dressing room… Where to watch the #UELfinal: http://t.co/2XuKIuot5T pic.twitter.com/3KNoZquAqM — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) 24 May 2017

2348 hrs IST: Here are the teams:

Ajax: Onana; Riedewald, De Ligt, Sanchez, Veltman; Ziyech, Schone, Klaassen; Younes, Dolberg, Traore Subs: Boer, Tete, Westermann, De Jong, Van der Beek, Kluivert, Neres

Manchester United: Romero; Valencia, Smalling, Blind, Darmian; Herrera, Fellaini; Mata, Pogba, Mkhitaryan; Rashford Subs: De Gea, Fosu-Mensah, Lingard, Carrick, Jones, Martial, Rooney.

2349 hrs IST: Looking at this match without its context is nearly impossible. Till yesterday, the only thoughts going through anyone associated with Manchester United, fan, spectator and player alike, would have been the final at Stockholm against Ajax. An Ariana Grande concert changed that and suddenly, in Jose Mourinho’s words, the team travel to Sweden but “not with the happiness” associated with playing a match of such gravitas.

But the fact remains that this is United’s most important game of the season. In fact, the League Cup win seems something that happened a long time back. If United fail to win this match, they spend one more year out of the Champions League. Since they finished sixth this year, there won’t be another Europa League season either.

If United lose it, it will also bring an incredible journey to end for Ajax’s youngsters. The team that starts in Stockholm is the youngest ever to start a European final.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd