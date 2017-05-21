Manchester United to break £1billion Premier League prize money barrier

Manchester United will need to take home just £129.7m this season to break the £1billion barrier. (Source: AP) Manchester United will need to take home just £129.7m this season to break the £1billion barrier. (Source: AP)

Mancehster United are set to become the first club to break the £1billion Premier League prize money this season.

While title holders Chelsea will reportedly be fetching themselves £150m, United, who stand on the sixth position in the table, will need just £129.7m this season to break the £1billion barrier.

According to a study by betting firm Spreadex, United topped the table for all-time earnings since its inception in 1992-93, having made £870.3million till 2016.

The Red Devils now need only £129.7m to become the first club to reach £1billion Premier League prize money.

Top earner in the Premier League United are followed by Arsenal with £842.8m, Liverpool with £815.4m and Chelsea on fourth with £815.4m.

The official figures will come out only after the season gets over when the tournament reveals the prize money each of the 20 clubs has received.

Clubs at the bottom will be expecting £100m and those at the top more than £150m.

Jose Mourinho’s men have one game remaining before the Premier League season ends on Sunday with no hope of making it to the top four. Their only scope of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League for next season is by beating Ajax in the Europa League final on May 25.

With key players injured, United will be facing thirteenth placed Crystal Palace in their last Premier League game this season.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd