Manchester United take the easy route by focusing on Europa League

There is only one way left for Manchester United to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next year – by winning Europa League final against Ajax on May 25.

Sixth placed United have lost destroyed all their hopes to make it to the top four of the Premier League this season. They stand with an eight point difference to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, with two games left to play. The Red Devils will play against Southampton and Crystal Palace before hoping to win the Europa League which remains their only hope of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Mourinho’s side escaped the semifinal of Europa League by one goal in the first leg against Celta Vigo, placed thirteenth in the Spanish League.

Looking at their last few Premier League matches, Man United played with a lack of intent and had already hung their boots for a top four finish before it was all over for them.

Mourinho announced that all hopes for finishing fourth were over for his team after their 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday. Their chances were further dented after they were humiliated by second placed Tottenham Hotspur in the following match.

The Portuguese manager however only ended up limiting his options by advertising an attitude that if not Premier League, then Europa League will get them the Champions League deal. He chose an easy way out by preferring to fight weaker teams from other leagues than going confidently into the Premier League matches.

Everything depends on one game for the Red Devils now. If they lose the final, they do not qualify for the second successive year.

