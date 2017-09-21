Only in Express

Manchester United revenue climbs 13 percent to record $783 million

United won the League Cup and the Europa League last season, earning a spot in the Champions League for this season despite finishing sixth in the Premier League. Staff costs climbed 14 percent to 31.3 million pounds, largely due to salaries of players.

By: AP | Updated: September 21, 2017 7:48 pm
Manchester United, man united revenue, the red devils, old trafford, League Cup, Europa League, jose mourinho, football, sports news, indian express Manchester United generated a record 581.2 million pounds last year. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Manchester United generated a record 581.2 million pounds ($783 million) during Jose Mourinho’s first year as manager.

United won the League Cup and the Europa League last season, earning a spot in the Champions League for this season despite finishing sixth in the Premier League.

As well as the 13 percent jump in revenue, United also reported Thursday that pre-tax profits rose 8 percent to 39.2 million pounds in the year to June 30, 2017.

Staff costs climbed 14 percent to 31.3 million pounds, largely due to salaries of players.

United is forecasting revenue of 575-585 million pounds in the current financial year.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 20, 201721:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    41
    Zone B - Match 86
    FT
    39
    Patna Pirates beat Tamil Thalaivas (41-39)
    Sep 21, 201720:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    12
    Live - 1st Half
    4'
    8
    Zone A - Match 87
    Sep 21, 201721:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone B - Match 88

    Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 