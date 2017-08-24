Manchester United re-sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a one-year deal

Manchester United have re-signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a one-year deal. (Source: Club website) Manchester United have re-signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a one-year deal. (Source: Club website)

Manchester United have resigned Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a one-year deal and the striker is set to wear the No. 10 jersey for the Red Devils. The official website of the United made the announcement on Thursday and said that he will be wearing the No.10 jersey for the Old Trafford side.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will continue his journey with the club and has signed a one-year contract. He will wear the number 10 shirt,” said the club website.

Manager Jose Mourinho said, “We are delighted Zlatan is on the road to recovery and we are equally delighted to have his ambition and experience back with us. After his contribution last season he deserves our trust and we will be patient waiting for him to return. I have no doubt that he will be important in the second part of the season.”

Ibrahimovic said: “I am back to finish what I started. It was always mine and the club’s intention for me to stay. I cannot wait to get back out on that Old Trafford pitch, but I also know that I have to take my time to make sure that I am ready. I have been working hard and will continue to do so to make sure I am in the best possible condition for my return to the pitch.”

The reports of the 35-year old joining United had started spreading earlier this week as Mourinho reinstated that they want the Swede back in their team, despite his knee ligament injury. The development has taken place owing to the his quick recovery from knee ligament injury.

Ibrahimovic was the highest goal scorer for United last season, despite making few appearances in the later half of the season. He scored 17 times in 27 Premier League starts, racking up 28 goals overall. His score was followed by Marcus Rashford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan at 11 each.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd