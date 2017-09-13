Only in Express

Paul Pogba faces spell on the sidelines with hamstring injury

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Paul Pogba faces a few weeks on the sidelines after injuring his hamstring in their 3-0 Champions League win over Basel. Mourinho had replaced Pogba with midfielder Marouane Fellaini.

By: Reuters | Updated: September 13, 2017 1:31 pm
Paul Pogba, Pogba, Manchester united, Jose Mourinho, Mourinho, Champions League, Football news, Football, Indian Express Paul Pogba limped off with a suspected hamstring problem in the first half. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Paul Pogba faces “a few weeks” on the sidelines after injuring his hamstring in Manchester United’s 3-0 Champions League win over Basel on Tuesday, manager Jose Mourinho has said. Pogba was taken off after 18 minutes against the Swiss team at Old Trafford and the French midfielder looks certain to miss United’s Premier League clash at home against Everton on Sunday.

“I don’t know. I just know from experience it’s a muscular injury. In my experience, muscular injury stops you from playing for a few weeks, I think,” Mourinho told the club’s website.

“It looks for me, too, (like a hamstring injury) but I haven’t spoken yet to the medical department.”

Mourinho replaced Pogba with midfielder Marouane Fellaini, who headed in the opener on Tuesday before setting up Marcus Rashford’s strike.

The Belgian is a contender to fill in for the Frenchman against Everton. “Squads are for this, squads are for injuries, squads are for suspensions,” Mourinho said.

“We don’t cry with injuries. So if no Paul for Sunday, we have Herrera, we have Carrick, we have Fellaini and we have Matic,” he added.

League leaders United have made a strong start to the season with three wins from their first three games before a 2-2 draw against Stoke City. Everton have one win from four games.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 12, 201721:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
27
Zone A - Match 74
FT
24
Haryana Steelers beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (27-24)
Sep 13, 201720:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
VS
Zone B - Match 75
Sep 13, 201721:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
VS
Zone A - Match 76

Disappointed that no players from India in World XI 