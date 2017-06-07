Manchester United overtake Real Madrid as the world’s most valuable club: Forbes

Manchester United’s enduring brand appeal and aggressive sponsorship strategies had helped the Premier League side reclaim top spot. (Source: AP) Manchester United’s enduring brand appeal and aggressive sponsorship strategies had helped the Premier League side reclaim top spot. (Source: AP)

US Magazine Forbes announced on Tuesday that Manchester United have overtaken Real Madrid to become the world’s most valuable football team. Forbes announced their annual global list ranking football’s wealthiest clubs.

Barcelona were placed at the number two position in the 2017 rankings while Real, who had been at the top for the last four years, slipped to third position.

According to the Forbes survey, United reclaimed the top spot due to their brand appeal and aggressive sponsorship strategies. They reached the top for the first time in five years and their worth is estimated at $3.69 billion (3.27 billion euros).

Although the Spanish club enjoyed success this season by winning their first La Liga title in five years and also retaining the Champions League title, Cristiano Ronaldo’s former club pipped them in the commercial department.

United earned revenues of $765 million during the 2015-2016 season, $77 million more than both Barcelona and Real Madrid, according to Forbes.

Forbes Media assistant managing editor Mike Ozanian said in a statement that United’s revenue shows its powerful brand and marketing acumen. “Manchester United’s return to the top spot is a testament to their powerful brand and marketing acumen.”

The survey further suggested that United is the most profitable team in the world with an operating income of $288 million, $107 million more than Real.

United ended their season at the sixth position on the Premier League table but managed to guarantee themselves a spot in the Champions League by winning the Europa League final.

