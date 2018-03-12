Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick announces retirement

Michael Carrick will not play for Manchester United after this season. Michael Carrick will not play for Manchester United after this season.

Manchester United captain Michael Carrick has officially confirmed that he will not play for Manchester United beyond this season. The midfielder said that he is likely to join manager Jose Mourinho’s coaching staff in the summer.

The 36-year-old took the call on his 19-year long career after undergoing a medical procedure to correct an irregular heart rhythm late last year after suffering from dizzy spells.

“There comes a time when your body tells you it’s time. That’s where I’m at and you have got to accept it. It started in the Burton game and then happened again in training”, Carrick said. “I’m clear now, it took a bit of time to get over. There were two or three times when I wondered whether it was worth still playing, but I soon got over that.”

Carrick moved to the Old Trafford in 2006 from Tottenham Hotspur and won five Premier League titles and a Champions League with the Red Devils. He became club captain following Wayne Rooney’s departure to his boyhood club Everton last summer. He has scored a total of 24 goals for Manchester United, who are currently placed at the second position in the league, 13 points behind leaders Manchester City.

