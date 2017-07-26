Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho hits out at ‘strange’ transfer market

Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho listens to the national anthem before the team’s friendly soccer match against the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho listens to the national anthem before the team’s friendly soccer match against the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has voiced his concern that the clubs are paying too much to sign players and are hence creating a ‘very strange and out-of-control’ transfer market.

“I always thought the problem is not what you pay for these kind of [top] players, I don’t think the problem is what you pay for Pogba, I don’t think the problem is going to pay crazy for Neymar,” said the Portuguese manager.

“I think the problem is with the other group which is a big group because players like Pogba, there is one or two [big] transfers [like that] per transfer window. The other ones are where you have 100 transfers and for me that is the dangerous area of the market.”

The 54-year old manager said that some clubs have to pay the price for this kind of a transfer market. “Some clubs are paying or they don’t buy because they don’t accept the numbers that are now ruling the market, or to do it they have to go the same levels and for me that’s what worries me a little bit because now we speak about £30 million, £40 million, £50 million in such an easy way,” he said.

“Everybody speaks about the dimension of the investment at Man City, but there is another team that I feel the dimension of their investment is also phenomenal — Tottenham.”

Praising the dimension of Tottenham Hotspurs’ investment, Mourinho said, “I think until now they spent zero pounds, right? For me the dimension of their investment is amazing. They keep everybody they want to keep. They keep Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Toby Alderweireld, they keep Eric Dier, they keep everyone they want to keep.”

