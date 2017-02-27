Manchester United lift EFL Cup on the back of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s hunger for goals

Manchester United have won their first trophy under Jose Mourinho. (Source: Reuters) Manchester United have won their first trophy under Jose Mourinho. (Source: Reuters)

Southampton have reached the League Cup final twice in 38 years now and both times they have lost 3-2 to two very different sides. In 1979, they were left hanging their heads at the old Wembley stadium after conceding the third goal to Brian Clough’s Nottingham Forest. That was a team defying all odds to compete with the best of English football and followed up their League Cup victory with a win against

On Monday though, they were facing Manchester United who, unlike Nottingham Forest at the time, are one of the biggest clubs in the world. This was a club that was bouncing back from a rather dry run in which they have managed only one FA Cup triumph in four years and have changed managers twice. Under Jose Mourinho, Manchester United have had a shaky start this season but are unbeaten in all competitions since November 2016.

Arsenal great Patrick Viera had once said that the mark of a good team is when they win a match despite not being the better side in those 90 minutes. This has been something that could be seen quite a few times when Manchester United played under Sir Alex Ferguson but was missing when David Moyes and Louis Van Gaal were at the helm.

At Wembley stadium on Monday, Southampton were the better team. They kept pressing United and never gave the opposition defence a minute’s rest whenever they had the ball. David de Gea was forced into some brilliant saves and was beaten thrice. Twice he kicked the ball back angrily, once he had a relieved look on his face as Manolo Gabbiadini shook his head in disbelief. If there was anything that Southampton had lesser than United at Wembley, it was luck. If they had that, the game would have continued into extra time with a 3-3 scoreline.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has now scored 26 goals in his first season with Manchester United. (Source: Reuters) Zlatan Ibrahimovic has now scored 26 goals in his first season with Manchester United. (Source: Reuters)

The match was, in some ways, also a story of two strikers who have hit the ground running. Manolo Gabbiadini has scored five goals in the three matches he has played for Southampton since joining from Napoli in the January transfer window. He was the danger man throughout the match and it didn’t look like he has been playing in England for less than a month as he danced past two United players at one point in the dying embers of the second half. His run of form, of course come as a surprise to many due to his relative anonymity before joining Southampton. On the other hand, any word but ‘anonymous’ can be used to describe Zlatan Ibrahimovic. At the age of 35, Ibrahimovic scored a flurry of goals in his first couple of months at United, went silent for some time, and has been scoring ever since. The two goals he scored at Wembley were his 25th and 26th of the season.

Jose Mourinho said that he wouldn’t like to consider personal records and milestones and was more of a ‘club man’ in the run up to this final but it is worth mentioning that he is the first ever manager to win the English League Cup with two different clubs. He also joins two very special managers for lifting the Leagu Cup most times. One is the man whose legacy he is now looking after – Sir Alex Ferguson. The other, was the last man whose team beat Southampton 3-2 in the EFL Cup final – Brian Clough.

