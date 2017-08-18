Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world, says Nemanja Matic

Manchester United’s Nemanja Matic gets past West Ham United’s Arthur Masuaku during his debut. (Source: AP) Manchester United’s Nemanja Matic gets past West Ham United’s Arthur Masuaku during his debut. (Source: AP)

Manchester United signing of this summer Nemanja Matic said in an interview that the Old Trafford-side is the biggest club he has played for after completing a £40million move from Premier League title holders Chelsea.

After shining in his debut against West Ham on Sunday, when United won their first match of the season 4-0, the Serb said, “Everyone knows what Manchester United is about. It is different. Chelsea is a big club, Benfica are the biggest club in Portugal. But Manchester United is Manchester United.”

Despite lifting the domestic league title twice with the Stamford Bridge club, Matic calls United as a different club, saying that the people there help him every day if he needs something.

“Maybe you have two or three clubs similar to United, but it is one of the biggest clubs in the world for sure. When I came here for the first day, I could feel that the people at the club help you every day if you need something and supporters are very important for this club.”

In an interview to Sky Sports, Matic, who is playing again under Jose Mourinho, said about the Portuguese manager, “He was very important for me. When I decided to come to Manchester, he was a reason to come here. My decision was very quick and very clear. You don’t need to think a lot about if you are going to come.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd